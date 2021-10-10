Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.