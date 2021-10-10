Chase County High School crowned its Homecoming king and queen Friday evening.
Laura Koch and Rhett Reyer were crowned during the battle of the Bulldogs, where Chase County fell to Madison in a hard-fought 66-50 game.
Other candidates were Havyn Schroeder, Dwayne Conley, Alexus Hatcher and Dakota Goza.
Attendants were Olivia Murphy and Kord Wessel.
