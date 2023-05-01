Roxie Yonkey, a best-selling author, will discuss her newest book Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, at Cottonwood Falls, HeBrews, 313 Broadway, Tuesday, May 2 from 4-6 p.m. Patrons may buy a copy to read along with her. Following the HeBrews event, a meet-and-greet at Grand Central Hotel, 215 Broadway begins at 6:30 p.m.

The song “Home on the Range” is 150 years old this year, so the presentation begins with its story.

