Roxie Yonkey, a best-selling author, will discuss her newest book Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, at Cottonwood Falls, HeBrews, 313 Broadway, Tuesday, May 2 from 4-6 p.m. Patrons may buy a copy to read along with her. Following the HeBrews event, a meet-and-greet at Grand Central Hotel, 215 Broadway begins at 6:30 p.m.
The song “Home on the Range” is 150 years old this year, so the presentation begins with its story.
After “Home on the Range,” Yonkey will highlight stories: “diamonds are a hotel’s best friend” the story of Grand Central Hotel; “A teter that won’t totter: the story of nearby Teter Rock; and the “Last Piece of Kanzas:” the unknown native American monument in Council Grove.
“I have visited Chase County several times, and always look forward to returning to this historic and scenic area in the Flint Hills, ”she said.
How well do you know Kansas? Two rounds of Kansas trivia will show what you know. The winner will receive a pack of naturally filtered Longford Water.
The book tour is also a research opportunity for Yonkey’s upcoming books, “Historic Kansas Roadsides” and “Amazing Kansas”. The author is also preparing another book featuring famous Kansas women. During the presentation, patrons may advise her who she should include.
“Secret Kansas” is Yonkey’s third published book. She wrote the best-seller “100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die” and the Kansas section of the “Midwest Road Trip Adventures” book. Yonkey and the other road trip book authors are writing “Midwest State Park Adventures” for a summer release date. She has written about Kansas for over 30 years and amassed numerous awards.
