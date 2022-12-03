Three Chase County organizations are celebrating a successful day of fundraising, following Tuesday’s check presentation for the 9th annual Emporia Area Match Day at the Flinthills Mall in Emporia.
More than $500,000 was raised for 28 area organizations this year, setting a new fundraising record for the nine-year-old event. The $501,865.62 total represents a 10% increase — or $46,151.66 — over 2021’s totals, and contributed to more than $2.3 million raised for 48 area nonprofits since 2014.
“When I saw how much we raised last year, in the back of mind I kept thinking, ‘can we do a half a million dollars?’” said Emporia Community Foundation executive director Becky Nurnberg. “To think a community of this size can raise a half million dollars to support the wonderful programs that people do out here.”
Nurnbeg said donations were up, with more than 1,100 unique donors. That number was up from 944 donors in 2021. Some donations were as low as $5, and every dollar counted, along with donations of RMDs and even soybeans.
In Chase County, Pioneer Bluffs, Chase County Historical Society and Museum, and C4 Food Pantry participated in this year’s event. Pioneer Bluffs brought in $51,978.05, C4 Food Pantry raised $20,402.93, and the Chase County Historical Society and Museum brought in $15,267.62.
Pioneer Bluffs executive director Lynn Smith was shocked at her organization’s fundraising total, which surpassed its 2021 total by more than $1,100.
“2022 already has been incredible because of last year’s Match Day,” Smith told the Leader-News on Wednesday. “We had more programs, we had more kids out here — we were able to do more.”
One project Pioneer Bluffs undertook this year was the construction of a new log cabin at the location of the former log cabin that sat just north of the house. The old cabin had been deteriorating over the years and had become unsafe to use for programs.
“All of these things were made possible because of last year’s Match Day and our generous donors,” Smith said.
Smith said she was looking at offering even more programming and making more property improvements in 2023. The goal, she said, was making the site more accessible to everyone who wants to visit. That includes offering financial support to school groups interested in taking trips to Matfield Green.
“There was a school group that posted congratulations to Match Day and they were one that needed financial support to be able to come here,” Smith said. “We were only able to offer it because of Match Day last year. That was over 100 kids — 120 some kids — that were able to come here directly because of Match Day.”
A schedule is far from complete, but Smith said to expect more Prairie Talks in 2023 celebrating the tradition and heritage of ranching in the Flint Hills.
“We’re really here for people to connect,” she said. “Pioneer Bluffs is a feeling that you’ve come home, like you’ve come to your grandma’s house. You feel the history all around you.”
The C4 Food Pantry was celebrating its Match Day fundraising totals, too. Board member Barb Davis said the money will help keep the pantry stocked in 2023, filling a need for Chase County families.
“We purchase the majority of our groceries from the Kansas Food Bank,” she said. “We also buy milk, eggs, and margarine for our clients, and we just go to the grocery store to buy that. We’re not getting any special deals or anything on that kind of thing.”
The funds will also help pay utilities on the building.
Those wishing to support the pantry throughout the year can make donations of food items or cash. They can always use volunteers, too.
“There’s different ways to support the pantry,” Davis said.
Chase County Historical Society and Museum director Dawn Sisson said Match Day funds will help with several initiatives in the coming year, including helping with matching funds for restoration grants. She’s also currently working on a book covering the 150th anniversary of the Chase County Courthouse.
“I’d like to do more outreach with children,” she added.
Sisson said there are opportunities to help support the mission of the museum throughout the year, through donations and memberships, and even just visiting and telling your friends and family about exhibits.
“We’re the keepers of the county’s history and, without us, it’s kind of lost sometimes,” she said. “It is really fun and it’s really cool, and if you can get them in the door, they go wild.”
Emporia Area Match Day was founded in 2014 as a way for smaller area nonprofits to raised much needed funds for their operations. This year, organizations had to be located in either Lyon County or one of its surrounding counties, have operating budgets of $175,000 or under, and have a fund with the Emporia Community Foundation.
“Almost all of other Kansas community foundations with a Match Day event require an endowed fund to participate and the ECF fund for organizations could be non-endowed,” Nurnberg said. “The ECF is audited annually and nationally accredited, so donors feel confident when sending money to the foundation. Also, the ECF has experience in accepting gifts of assets for charities and this year Match Day donations ranged from RMDs to soybeans.”
Once selected by the Match Day Committee, the ECF staff worked with the participating groups on social media, videos, media interviews and other fundraising efforts until Nov. 14.
The 2022 Match Day matching fund of $70,000, funded by matching donors the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; the Jane and Bernard Reeble Endowed Foundation; the Trusler Foundation; the Preston Family Charitable Fund; the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee; Fred & Paula Neuer, Nick and Jan Laurent; plus, the two newest – the Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 12; and the ECF Fund for the Future, was the largest to date.
More information about Emporia Area Match Day can be found at www.emporiamatchday.com, or by calling the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304.
