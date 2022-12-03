Three Chase County organizations are celebrating a successful day of fundraising, following Tuesday’s check presentation for the 9th annual Emporia Area Match Day at the Flinthills Mall in Emporia.

More than $500,000 was raised for 28 area organizations this year, setting a new fundraising record for the nine-year-old event. The $501,865.62 total represents a 10% increase — or $46,151.66 — over 2021’s totals, and contributed to more than $2.3 million raised for 48 area nonprofits since 2014.

