372992282_1671853809980199_683455741679346929_n.jpg

Newly installed covered benches surround the perimeter of the Strong City Splash Pad.

 Courtesy Facebook/Marvin Adcock

The Strong City Splash Pad opening will be delayed, amid a statewide water crisis putting strain on many communities' water supply.

Wednesday evening, the Strong City Council made the decision to postpone the opening of the new splash pad, which was tentatively set to open over the Labor Day weekend before supply chain issues delayed the final touches on the pad.

