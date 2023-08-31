The Strong City Splash Pad opening will be delayed, amid a statewide water crisis putting strain on many communities' water supply.
Wednesday evening, the Strong City Council made the decision to postpone the opening of the new splash pad, which was tentatively set to open over the Labor Day weekend before supply chain issues delayed the final touches on the pad.
With the severe drought conditions threatening the state's water supply, the grand opening could be postponed until next year.
"With so many struggling during these extremely dry days and delays in some equipment, we will more than likely save our grand opening for Spring," Mayor Lydia Simmons said in a Facebook post. "Huge thanks to those who have worked so hard and volunteered their time. What a great community we live in."
In the meantime, work on the splash pad has continued, with volunteers installing covered benches around the pad's perimeter this week.
