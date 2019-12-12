Wayne “Jackie” Leffler of Americus was honored Dec. 4 during the KLA Convention in Wichita for supporting the Kansas Livestock Association for 70 years.
Leffler has been involved in the livestock industry his entire life. He joined KLA in 1949, the year he graduated from Americus High School. He and his late wife, Mary, started Leffler Farms, which today consists of a backgrounder and stocker cattle operation, where corn silage and grain is harvested for cattle feed and wheat and soybeans are marketed as cash crops.
Wayne is a long-time member of the KLA Tax Committee and served as the 1983-85 Lyon County KLA director.
Leffler said KLA has been “a great place to gain knowledge on a lot of topics” and said having a legal team to call upon is very important.
KLA currently has 107 members who have belonged to the organization for 50 years or more. The longest-held membership is Jansonius Farms at Phillipsburg, which joined in 1918.
“It is members like these that joined because they saw the value KLA provides for their operations and our industry that make our association strong,” KLA President Harry Moster, a rancher from Wheaton, said. “These long-time members are to be commended for their decades of support for the Kansas Livestock Association.”
KLA is a trade organization protecting the business interests of independent ranchers, feeders and dairy farmers. Members of the association are involved in all segments of the livestock industry, including cow-calf production, backgrounding, cattle feeding, swine, dairy and sheep. The association’s work is funded by voluntary dues dollars paid by its 5,600 members.
