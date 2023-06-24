Principal’s Honor Roll — 4.0 GPA
Grade 7
Andersen, Austin
Burton, Wren
Edwards, Calli
Heins, Jayla
Holloway, Hadley
Murphy, Isabella
Price, Alexis
Robinson, Ellie
Vogel, Lola
Wilson, Ava
Grade 8
Bell, Ellena
Miller, Clark
Morgan, Drewe
Mourousas, Emma
Mushrush, Sadie
Rains, Lynnae
Wells, Brooke
Grade 9
Danford, Guthrie
Dexter, Caleb
Griffin, Wyatt
Harshman, Reace
Soria, Valeria
Wilson, Madelyn
Grade 10
Gerber, Kadence
Price, Carys
Schroer, Carson
Vogel, Piper
Grade 11
Cauthers, Micah
Griffin, Brock
Groh, Tucker
Hatcher, Hadison
Rogers, Kinzie
Grade 7
Barrett, Dominic
Danford, Vonda
Miller, Alexys
Phillips, Dakota
Grade 8
Beyer, Maddex
Budke, Kailyn
Green, Noah
Neff, Natalie
Robinson, Dale
Grade 9
Burton, Sophia
Cahoone, Kiya
Evans, Jadyn
Gibb, Karlie
Johnson, Briley
Koch, Bryson
Mitchell, Melayna
Williams, Madison
Grade 10
Budke, Luke
Filinger, Lydia
Glanville, Kinslea
Matile, Makayla
Grade 11
Budke, Kassidy
Collins, MaKenzie
Dold, Maesea
McKee, Josiah
Monihen, Colin
Newland, Grace
Vandegrift, Karsen
Zuniga-Peres, Emiliano
Grade 12
Banks, Avia
Budke, Mitchell
Fetrow, Kaleb
Francis, Leaya
Jones, Abby
McCorgary, Hunter
McCorgary, Taverli
O’Brien, Grace
Williams, Ashlee
Zuniga-Peres, Rafael
Grade 7
Herman, Zachary
Jones, Bianca
Lusby, Joseph
Mann, Carter
Grade 8
Brown, Triston
Edmunds, Wyatt
Nelson, Paige
Grade 9
Evans, Brooke
Steele, Jasmine
Swift, George
Ubert, John Paul
Grade 10
Beyer, Avery
Budke, Reece
Jahnke, Connor
McCorgary, Tyler
Mitchell, Mateus
Morgan, Tate
Schickel, Daysha
Grade 11
Green, Eli
Hernandez, Silus
Simpson, Micayla
Grade 12
Bell, James
Jahnke, Paden
Miser, Emily
Nurnberg, Jade
