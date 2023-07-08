CCLN Lynn Smith, Pioneer Bluffs

Executive Director of Pioneer Bluffs Lynn Smith holds an award presented to Pioneer Bluffs for being a significant draw for tourists in Kansas.

 Courtesy Photo

For 15 years, Lynn Smith has been the face of Pioneer Bluffs, leading the organization through growth, expansion and renovation. Now, as she prepares to pass the baton to the next generation of leadership, Smith said she’s still just as proud of the mission as she was the day she took the job.

“I love what we’re doing,” she said. “I’m so very proud of my work, but I’m more proud of what we’ve been able to do together.”

