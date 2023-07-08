For 15 years, Lynn Smith has been the face of Pioneer Bluffs, leading the organization through growth, expansion and renovation. Now, as she prepares to pass the baton to the next generation of leadership, Smith said she’s still just as proud of the mission as she was the day she took the job.
“I love what we’re doing,” she said. “I’m so very proud of my work, but I’m more proud of what we’ve been able to do together.”
Smith became the first executive director of Pioneer Bluffs in Feb. 2008, just a year after the non-profit organization was founded. It worked out well, she said, since she had taken an early retirement from the Girl Scouts of the Flint Hills.
“I knew somebody on the board and he said, ‘You should call Lynn, she just retired,’” she said with a laugh. “They did and I interviewed and it seemed like a good match. I was ready to do something different, and I love non-profits. I love the idea of working and doing something good.”
Pioneer Bluffs was founded in 2007, established on the same land cultivated by Charles Rogler since 1859. The land stayed in the Rogler family for three generations before the non-profit purchased the 12-acre homestead to serve as a gateway to understanding and preserving the unique heritage of ranching in the Flint Hills.
Smith knew she had her work cut out for her.
“I knew early on because I’ve studied non-profits that a huge percentage of them don’t make it the first five years,” she said. “We knew that it was really important to build a really strong foundation, as the Roglers had been there for 150 years, and we wanted to continue to be here. We worked hard in those really early days, taking care of the governance side of things.”
And, establishing the true mission and vision for Pioneer Bluffs.
“We tried testing the waters with some things. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t,” Smith continued. “We found a sequence of things that worked well and that the public enjoyed. We were filling a need in the community, and the programs came out of the need to fulfill and continue the mission.”
One of the first — and ever popular — programs is the Prairie Talks series, which invites ranching families to share their stories in the historic barn. The series was born out of a conversation Smith had with a volunteer, who related that she had had a conversation with a rancher about a drought, which inspired her to change the way she managed water use at home.
“Jim Hoy came up with the name for that and it really became our signature program,” Smith said, adding that the Prairie Talks are a snapshot of ranching heritage, or culture.
“The land is who we are,” Smith said. “It’s the past, present and future. It’s our culture, our way of work. It’s how we define ourselves.”
Pioneer Bluffs also introduced music, history and more, focusing more on interactive elements than what you would expect to find at a museum. While there are artifacts on display, the majority of exhibits are online and accessible around the world. The purpose, Smith said, is to make sure Pioneer Bluffs is available to everyone, even when the buildings are closed.
That’s also why they introduced a nature trail along Crocker Creek in June 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were not able to really access the other side of our creek and for years, we would say we really needed to have a nature trail,” Smith said. “It just wasn’t high enough of a priority to get it done. Then the pandemic came and we were needing to be a place for the community. They needed a place outdoors and needed a safe place to spread out.”
Smith worked with the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund to fund the self-guided tour. She rarely goes a day without seeing someone out enjoying the land. Connecting with it in their own way.
“What I love is that we all interact differently,” she said. “We all have a story. We all come from a different place.”
Smith has also helped Pioneer Bluffs become a popular destination for weddings. That’s something she wasn’t expecting when work began to restore the historic barn on the property, but was a welcome surprise. What she loves the most about that is the fact that people aren’t just coming to Pioneer Bluffs; they’re also coming to experience Chase County.
“They’re staying here, they’re eating at our restaurants,” she said. “And they’re coming back to visit. It’s amazing to see.”
Smith said she’s looking forward to seeing what the incoming director, Christie Reinhardt of Matfield Green, does at the helm. Reinhardt will begin training with Smith next week, and we will introduce readers to her in next week’s paper.
“I don’t have hopes for the future, I have expectations,” Smith said of the future. “We have a team of volunteers. The foundation is built and of course, there’s going to be changes. As there should be.”
And, Smith said she’s looking forward to coming back to the ranch again as a visitor.
“I’m not going anywhere,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to that; just sitting back and seeing what they’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.