COTTONWOOD FALLS — Chase County is another step closer to addressing the need for improvements — or a new construction altogether — for the fire station in Strong City. Commissioners reviewed a report from Clint Hibbs, principal architect with BG Consultants, that outlined several options for project Thursday morning at the courthouse.
The Strong City Fire Station, located on Elm Street behind the city park, was built 40 years ago. In recent years, the building has dealt with leaks, mold and the need for a larger building has become evident.
Hibbs said, after speaking to County Fire Chief Steve Fillmore to identify five potential locations for a new fire station, he worked on plans and proposals for possible renovation and construction. Each site was rate for its proximity to the population served, access drives, flooding potential, land use compatibility, critical response times and a few other land use factors.
Hibbs also rated sites for their proximity to available utilities, driveway conflicts and land costs, as well as the potential for future expansion.
The first site, Site A, is where the current fire station exists. That site, he said, rated the lowest out of the five sites surveyed for the project. Site B would locate the station on N. Cottonwood Street, on the west side of the street.
Other locations include one Cottonwood Falls option, co-located with Chase County EMS on Walnut Street (Site C). Site D is located on US-50 and Chase, directly west of Reyer's Country Store. Site E would be located on K-177 and Topeka Street, adjacent to the Strong City Depot.
"If we look at your existing building and maintaining and making some changes ... there is about $771,000 just to renovate," Hibbs said. "Essentially, there's $500,000 worth of raw material going into the project."
Another option to keep the fire station at its existing location would be to renovate and add to the building. This option would see a full renovation of the structure and would come to a total cost of about $1.3 million.
"We understand this would limit our ability for future expansion," Hibbs said. There was another option for the site, to raze the existing structure, build new. This would cost around $1.6 million.
Hibbs said the cost for new construction on a new site altogether would also amount to around $1.6 million. If the county wished to do a phased construction project, which would have the fire station built in stages, the first phase would cost $853,112 and phase 2 would cost $654,651.
Rose Mary Saunders, a municipal consultant with Ranson Citycode Financial who was invited to discuss grant opportunities toward the project, said the county had a number of options toward the project.
She said, because the fire station related to public safety, the county could use American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the construction. Those ARPA funds could be allocated as part of the county's matching funds. The county will likely have a 50/50 match on any of the projects it chooses to pursue.
Saunders said she would be pursuing a Community Development Block Grant for the county to be used for the project. The county could also pursue USDA funds for the project as well.
Any decisions the county makes about the location of the fire station would come after discussions with the community. Formal public hearings about the project likely won't be held until July 2022, but the county can opt to schedule informal hearings any time they'd like, Saunders said.
In other business, the Commissioner Matt Miller suggested the creation of an Emergency Services Advisory Committee that will enable the county to be proactive in making decisions about emergency services in the future. The decision was approved 3-0.
Commissioners also approved a request from EMS Director Scott Harris to transfer $6,530 from ARPA funds to the EMS contractual budget to cover education expenses for some employees currently in training. Harris has also applied for a $2,300 grant through the Kansas Board of EMS and has not yet heard if he will receive the funds. If he does, the need for the funds will be reduced.
County clerk Connie Pretzer asked commissioners if they were amenable to providing flu shots to county employees again this year. In the past, flu shots have been made available through the local health department and, for employees without insurance, the county covers the cost of the vaccine. Commissioners agreed to continue the practice.
Miller also provided an update on the ongoing dispute on weight restrictions on Middle Creek Road. He said he had spoken to U.S. Stone owner Ben Retter who advised him that Howard Chapman of Chapman and Turner Limestone, was unwilling to "let dust blow up in front of his house" on Middle Creek Road.
Miller said Retter told him he was in the process of securing new land within the county for his business, but did not yet state where it would be located.
Commissioners said they appreciated Retter's "candor and tact" during the ongoing process.
