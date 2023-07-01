The Flint Hills Child Care Coalition was the recipient of a statewide grant that will help the center get up and running for families in the Flint Hills.
Located at 701 Doyle Street in Florence, the Flint Hills Child Care Center will be licensed to serve 28 children between the ages of three months and five years. Founder Les Allison said the grant will help pay for future salaries, building renovations, improvements to the parking lot, a fence and a playground for the children.
“We’re excited about having some money to work with,” he added.”
With an opening date goal of August, the center is in the final stages of preparation and the search for a director, which Allison said should begin soon. In the meantime, interim director Tracey Lowe, a veteran of childcare from Burns, Kan., will be assisting the staff.
Additionally, the center’s team is hard at work setting up classrooms, after acquiring supplies from a former childcare center in Newton, Kan.
“We’ve got the place packed almost wall to wall with tables and chairs and art supplies, so we’re just in the process of getting that stuff put away,” Allison said. “We’re really excited about it.”
Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund announced the funding awards to 52 statewide organizations on Tuesday, “for the purpose of creating new, sustainable, high-quality licensed child care slots across the state and accelerating capacity-building in support of families, businesses, and economic development. These grants are part of the Child Care Capacity Accelerator grant program, which was designed to advance the rapid development of additional child care slots statewide.”
“We must also harness the economic potential of these investments by ensuring that families and communities have the support needed to fully participate in our growing economy,” Kelly said. “By providing this critical funding, communities across the state are receiving the much-needed support to open or expand child care facilities that will increase access to care for families and support the healthy development of our youngest Kansans.”
According to the Governor’s Office, the program will provide $43,593,294 in grant funding and create 4,211 new child care slots across the state. The funds will support major start-up operational needs such as expanded staffing, training, furniture, and equipment. The grant period begins July 1, 2023, and extends through September 2026.
