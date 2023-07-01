348861374_1599165800579257_5081245786824560171_n.jpg
The Flint Hills Child Care Coalition was the recipient of a statewide grant that will help the center get up and running for families in the Flint Hills.

Located at 701 Doyle Street in Florence, the Flint Hills Child Care Center will be licensed to serve 28 children between the ages of three months and five years. Founder Les Allison said the grant will help pay for future salaries, building renovations, improvements to the parking lot, a fence and a playground for the children.

