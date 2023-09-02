Chase County Elementary School in Strong City was crammed full of dads Wednesday evening — along with grandpas, uncles, stepdads, brothers-in-law, and more. All these men, who each have a personal connection to local elementary students, were at school for the pizza party kickoff of the 2023-24 Watch D.O.G.S. program.
Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) is a family and community engagement initiative. The program had its inception at a school in Springdale, Ark., in 1998. In the quarter century since that time, Watch D.O.G.S. has grown into a nationally recognized program that has brought hundreds of thousands of fathers and father figures into school classrooms and hallways across the country.
Matt Miller wears many hats in the local community. He’s a Chase County commissioner, a dad, and the current head D.O.G., also known as the local Watch D.O.G.S. program coordinator.
“We started the program here just before COVID,” Miller explained, “Then last year started back up. We look for positive male role models in the community with kids in the school. Sign up is at the pizza night, then the men serve in the elementary school. They volunteer and go to class all day - it’s that male presence in the school that makes all the difference.”
Miller noted that the program, which was launched shortly before the pandemic and abruptly ceased during COVID-19’s duration, started up again last year and has received excellent buy-in from school administration, students, and the Watch D.O.G.S. themselves.
The Watch D.O.G.S. program has two primary goals. Number one is to provide positive male role models for students, who demonstrate by their presence that education is important. The second goal is to provide extra sets of eyes and ears to enhance school security and reduce bullying. The program serves to bring communities closer, based on the idea that everyone wants the same things for their kids. Ultimately, the program’s purpose is to change the country for the better by each doing their small part to provide support to educators and encouragement to children.
Chase County Elementary School Principal Brock Peña said the school had “well over 60 volunteers last fall and spring. We had several who came multiple times to volunteer at school. It’s good for the kids to see more men in the school system. Having that kind of role model shows that education is important, and gives the kids a little bit more buy-in to their own education.”
Second grader Autumn Centlivre’s dad, Darien Centlivre, is participating in the Watch D.O.G.S. program for the first time this year. Darien explained that, “It helps to be around her more this school year, and see what this program is. There was nothing like this when I was growing up.”
Like many in this small community, Annie Welsh’s dad Jacob Welsh wears a variety of hats. In addition to being a dad and a D.O.G., Jacob is also the Chase County Sheriff. Annie, who is in second grade this year, declared her dad’s participation “a good thin - he helps with my homework!”
Annabella Harshman, also a second grader, agreed.
“He can carry heavy things, and I get a ride to school - no school bus!” she said.
Annabella’s dad, Casey Harshman, is starting his second year with the program.
The K-12 program encourages volunteers to volunteer for at least one day at their student’s school during the school year. The program is overseen by a “Top D.O.G.S.” volunteer team that partners with the school administration to coordinate scheduling and identifies opportunities for Watch D.O.G.S. to assist at the school.
A typical day might include monitoring the school entrance, assisting with unloading and loading of buses and cars, monitoring the lunch room, or helping in the classroom (with a teacher’s guidance) by working with small groups of students on homework, flashcards, or spelling and math.
The school echoed with children’s shouts and adult conversations as participants registered and helped themselves to pizza. Chase County High School students helped returning Watch D.O.G.S. sign in, directed prospective D.O.G.S. to the information and sign up station, and served pizza. Chase County High School football players are also involved with the program, and team members attended the pizza party event, supervising the younger students’ play time while the adults learned more about the program.
CCES Principal Peña stated that “85% of minors currently serving prison time had no significant father figure in their lives.” He added, “Girls are four times more likely to experience teen pregnancy if there is not a strong dad in their lives.”
Addressing current, former, and potential Watch D.O.G.S. volunteers, Peña said, “We need men in the schools, walking around doing what you do. We need you. Nothing happens if we just wing it, if there’s a lack of intentionality. What are men uniquely able to bring that’s missing in our schools - and in our children’s lives - today?”
Peña encouraged the volunteers to accept a three-part challenge for the current school year.
“Number one is convictions-pass on our strongly held and morally upright convictions,” Peña told the men. “Second is control, self-control. This is what our kids lack, self-control and self-discipline. We need to ask ourselves, “Am I controlling myself?” And third is compassion. We don’t always think of men as compassionate. We need to show our kids what it means to be strong and compassionate. This is my challenge for you, and for myself.”
Simply by their presence, Watch D.O.G.S. have achieved dramatic reductions in reports of bullying. When Watch D.O.G.S. are volunteering at the school, they receive a brief overview of their involvement and wear an official Watch D.O.G.S. t-shirt.
Local CCES Watch D.O.G.S. volunteers fill out a contact and information form, are photographed, and complete a voluntary online background check. Most are fathers and stepfathers of local elementary school age children, but many granddads and uncles participate with the program. Locally, the volunteer commitment will consist of a full or half day at school. Volunteers are expected to be positive role models to all students, making correct judgments such as appropriate language and behaviors. Weapons and tobacco products including lighters are not allowed on school grounds.
Brody Vandegrift coached Chase County football for fifteen years. He’s the proud dad of a fifth grader and a soon-to-be preschooler.
“I’ve always helped Matt [Miller] with this. It just makes sense,” Vandegrift said. “And it’s important that we figure out who’s going to keep it going for the future.
“We always bring the football players, the athletes. The kids look up to them. This program helps kids that don’t always have a solid father figure in their lives. And grandpas, uncles, brothers, brothers-in-law they all add perspective. Grandpas don’t realize how important they are in kids’ lives.”
While volunteering a full day at school can be a real sacrifice for these fathers and father figures, in many instances, they sign up for even more volunteer days, both because of the incredibly satisfying experience and because it gives them a greater appreciation for the work teachers are doing to educate their children.
Learn more about the CCES Watch D.O.G.S. program by contacting school principal Brock Peña at 620-273-6676 or inquire directly at the school at 410 Palmer St. in Strong City. The spring semester Donuts for D.O.G.S. event is already scheduled for Jan. 30, 2024, 7:30 a.m., at the elementary school.
For more information about the Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) program, visit their website at www.dadsofgreatstudents.com. Watch D.O.G.S. implementation guides, training materials, and posters are also available in Spanish.
