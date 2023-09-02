Chase County Elementary School in Strong City was crammed full of dads Wednesday evening — along with grandpas, uncles, stepdads, brothers-in-law, and more. All these men, who each have a personal connection to local elementary students, were at school for the pizza party kickoff of the 2023-24 Watch D.O.G.S. program.

Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads Of Great Students) is a family and community engagement initiative. The program had its inception at a school in Springdale, Ark., in 1998. In the quarter century since that time, Watch D.O.G.S. has grown into a nationally recognized program that has brought hundreds of thousands of fathers and father figures into school classrooms and hallways across the country.

