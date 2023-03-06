329258626_1313267935890431_8396760893737909243_n.jpg
Courtesy Strong City Preservation Alliance

The Strong City Preservation Alliance will host a Texas Hold’em fundraiser this month, with funds going to help the continued restoration of the 1900 Theater.

The fundraiser, set for March 25 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Hall, 221 Elm St, Strong City, will give Chase Countians a chance to show off their poker skills with a tournament of Texas Hold’em.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.