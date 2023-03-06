The Strong City Preservation Alliance will host a Texas Hold’em fundraiser this month, with funds going to help the continued restoration of the 1900 Theater.
The fundraiser, set for March 25 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Hall, 221 Elm St, Strong City, will give Chase Countians a chance to show off their poker skills with a tournament of Texas Hold’em.
Tournament play begins at 4:30. A pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, cowboy beans, and dessert dinner is included with buy-in and will be available to the public at 6 p.m. for $10. A cash bar will also be available.
“Buy-in is $40 and then there will be re-buys for the first hour,” Kelly Johnson with the Preservation Alliance explained. “So if you actually lose all your chips, you can pay another $40 and start again, and then at the end of the first hour, they do what's called an add-on, which for $20 you can get a half a stack of chips.”
The proceeds of the fundraiser will go towards restoration efforts at the Strong City 1900 Theater.
Johnson said currently, a lobby restoration project is underway at the historic theater, however, there is quite a bit of work left to go.
“Originally they got a new roof on it, which was the most important thing just to protect the rest of it. Got the interior gutted and cleaned out mostly. Got some of the exterior tuckpointed and secured,” Johnson said. “Beyond that, we just started with the lobby but there's still a lot to go with the interior.”
To sign up and register for the fundraiser, visit eventbrite.com/e/543032764617. Johnson said the Preservation Alliance is asking all who wish to play to register at least a week in advance.
