U.S. Proposes to Make COVID-19 Shot Annual, Much Like Flu Shot

Lyon County returned to the coronavirus “high” zone Wednesday, with Greenwood County joining it.

The Kansas Department of health and Environment's weekly report showed Lyon Counties had 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending last Friday. That's a jump from 24 in the prior week, for an incidence rate of 150.6 per 100,000 residents.

