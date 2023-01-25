Lyon County returned to the coronavirus “high” zone Wednesday, with Greenwood County joining it.
The Kansas Department of health and Environment's weekly report showed Lyon Counties had 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending last Friday. That's a jump from 24 in the prior week, for an incidence rate of 150.6 per 100,000 residents.
Greenwood County reported six new cases, down from eight a week ago. Yet its incidence rate of 100.3 barely makes the “high” zone. Chase County had two new cases to show a “substantial” spread.
The numbers reflect reported cases. They might not include the results of home COVID testing.
Only 11 counties in Kansas had a high coronavirus incidence rate last week, the KDHE reported.
COVID-19 was involved in four percent of all Lyon County emergency room visits last week, a separate chart showed. The was up from 2.8% the week before. Flu dropped from 6.1% to 3.1% of all visits.
A separate report showed local vaccination rates against the virus have not changed in the past two weeks.
The KDHE reports 68.7% of Lyon County adults have completed a COVID-19 series of shots, compared with 52.9% in Chase County.
But the Centers for Disease Control reported last week that only 11.9% of Lyon County's residents have received the updated coronavirus booster shot. That was higher than 11.5% in Chase County and 10.2% in Greenwood County.
CDC numbers for counties will be updated Thursday.
