A Chase County college student was awarded a scholarship as part the Kansas Farm Bureau’s Foundation for Agriculture awards.
Caleb Stout was awarded $500 for the DeWitt Ahlerich Memorial Scholarship, a permanent, privately endowed scholarship fund.
Each year the KFB Foundation for Agriculture awards scholarships to college students studying in fields that benefit agriculture and rural Kansas. Forty-three recipients were awarded $25,500 in scholarships for the 2023-24 school year.
Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships.
“We’re investing in students today to ensure they become tomorrow’s leaders,” KFB President and Foundation Chair Joe Newland said in a written release.
