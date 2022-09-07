A December trial is planned for a Milford man accused of shooting at a passing sport utility vehicle in Chase County and wounding one person.
Eric McClure, 38, pleaded not guilty to three criminal counts at his arraignment Tuesday: aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and operating a car without a required interlock device.
Authorities say McClure shot at the SUV along K-150 Friday, May 13. One of the four people inside, Erik Miranda-Reyes, was wounded and needed hospital treatment in Emporia.
McClure also spent time in the hospital after he was found and arrested. Authorities said he was unconscious in a creek.
Three aggravated assault counts against McClure were dropped after a preliminary hearing in August.
Chief Judge Jeffry Larson scheduled McClure's trial for Tuesday, December 13. McClure remains in the Lyon County Jal, apparently because the Chase County Jail is full.
