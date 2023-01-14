Pioneer Bluffs held its first workday of the new year on Jan. 8, welcoming a number of volunteers to help on a number of projects.
According to a post on social media, volunteers cleaned up the grounds, raked walnuts, sorted through archives, organized in the basement, and cleaned in the house and granary.
“It is amazing how much they accomplish in just a few hours,” said executive director Lynn Smith in the post.
Volunteers were treated to a “fabulous lunch” by Tracey Graham and the exhibits committee met to discuss a new Rogler family exhibit in the house.
Volunteers who participated in the workday included Anna Bassford-Woods, Jane Cauthorn, Jeff Davidson, Sophia Glanville, Tracey Graham, Susan Sauble Hague, Mary Harwood, Nate Kitson, Dave Leiker, Peg Nolan, Dorothy and Maynard Peterson, Eileen Sieger, and John Wilson.
