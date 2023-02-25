Kinslea Glanville from Chase County represented the Flint Hills Extension District by attending Citizenship in Action in Topeka, Feb. 19 - 20.
During the two days, youth learned about the political process in a variety of ways. Break-out sessions with the Kansas Leadership Center offered youth an opportunity to think about and discuss political and relational topics together.
