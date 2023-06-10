Decades of rodeo queens shared in the festivities of the Burnley Memorial Library Roping, Riding and Reading event last Friday.
Library director Janet Ayers, local ranchers, community volunteers, bullfighters and rodeo royalty of all ages gathered at the library for a day of wooden horse races, roping practice, autographs and photo opportunities and, of course, reading.
Barbara Bennett was the eldest rodeo queen in attendance, receiving the title of Kansas High School Activities Queen and national runner-up in 1958.
Throughout the years, Bennett — who was a self-taught cowgirl — said the recognition and significance of being a rodeo queen has grown.
“When I was queen, they didn’t have scholarships,” she said. “It was the second annual for Kansas so they didn’t have money. No saddle. The only thing I got was a plastic trophy, a little leather belt buckle and a cardboard suitcase. That’s what I got and it improved a lot.”
Bennett was also Kansas High School Queen runner-up the next year, where she competed in roping, cutting, barrel racing and pole bending before moving on to a career fit for any cowgirl.
“I did it all,” Bennett said. “I did barrel racing after high school and rodeoed a lot. Probably my most memorable years were with a group that a lot of people know, the Wild Women of the Frontier. They were like sisters to me. We were all older women, kind of. We had our own horse and did parades and performances and each of us was a different person from the Wild West. We had to study them, we had to dress like them, act like them.”
“One thing I’ll never forget is, Lawrence, Kansas has the all-horse parade on Christmas,” Bennett reminisced. “It’s the only one like it. When we were in the parade, they would always come by that hotel and the guy who was announcing was watching who was coming and he’d say ‘Oh, guess what I hear.’ We would hoop and holler and we just had so much fun.”
As part of the group, Bennett would portray the young outlaw Cattle Annie, who with her partner Little Britches was part of the Doolin-Dalton Gang. Bennett said she chose Cattle Annie because of her connection with the gang, a connection her own family shared.
“My grandfather was a buggy doctor in Coffeyville, Dr. Hall, and he brought most of them into the world, the Daltons,” Bennett said. “Mom told me he was the only one safe on the street after dark because of his buggy light.”
After the Daltons’ eventual demise on October 5, 1892, Dr. Hall was called in to pronounce the group dead.
“When he did, they took Grat [Dalton]’s gun across them for the big picture,” Bennett said. “He picked up that big gun and my uncle had that gun in the basement of his dairy farm forever.”
For Bennett, rodeo means much more than a sport.
“To me, it’s number one,” she said. “It’s number one because of the involvement of the families and their kids. They don’t get to do that with football or basketball. They don’t have anything to do, the little ones. Here, in rodeo, everyone is involved. It is such a wonderful thing that we should never let go.”
Barbee Doudican Castello, Miss Rodeo Kansas 1971, said she hopes the platform she has as a rodeo queen helps inspire the next generation of rodeo women.
“It was a great time for us but we got to meet a lot of people and a lot of close friends and people we are still in touch with. Once you are in the rodeo, you are in a family. The Western way of life is just a family and it’s a family that is disappearing so to have these young ones coming back up and especially something like this where the library is promoting the Western way of life and the rodeo too, it may reach that one little girl or boy that decides they would like to be a cowboy or cowgirl. And it’s a great life.”
“It is,” Bennett agreed. “It’s the best.”
According to former Chase County Extension agent Mike Holder the first Miss Rodeo Kansas pageant was held at the Flint Hills Rodeo in 1963. To mark the Diamond Anniversary, the library and rodeo hosted a reunion of former rodeo royalty.
“Miss Rodeo Kansas is more than just a pageant. It emphasizes horsemanship, character, personality and knowledge of rodeo,” Holder said. “Our Miss Rodeo Kansas queens over the years have all been outstanding ambassadors promoting rodeo.”
Doudican Castello added that it was good to be able to honor the Roberts family that brought the rodeo to life in 1938.
“They did so much for this area. Promoting that rodeo is really what got everything started,” she said.
Miss Rodeo Kansas 2023 Jessica Klumpe also joined the festivities, reading books to youth and obliging a steady stream of autograph requests. Klumpe said getting to participate in the event was an honor and an important part of keeping the Western lifestyle alive.
“It’s all about inspiring the youth and trying to continue this legacy,” she said. “If we don’t continue this legacy, it eventually dies, so my goal is to reach out to any children or young adults and help keep this growing.”
Caitlynn Stapleford, Miss Rodeo K-State 2023, and Mandy Wainwright, Miss Morris County Youth Rodeo 2022, were also passing out autographs and information on rodeo life to young attendees.
“Rodeo is a dying sport and a lot of people give it a bad rep and say we don’t take care of animals as well as we do,” Stapleford said. “I just want to educate children, and adults even, that rodeo is economy-boosting and it helps keep and old way of life thriving.”
Wainwright said she fell in love with the rodeo at a young age — a love of rodeo that she hopes to foster in other youth.
“It means a lot to me. I was the only one who ran in my pageant this year, so it inspires me to be here and show girls that barrels aren’t the only thing they can do in rodeo,” Wainwright said. “... It brings a tear to my eye to see some of the rodeos getting smaller and not having as much competition in them or even people watching them, so it means a lot to be able to come out to Strong City and be able to encourage these kids to do some of these things.”
Pairing the event with reading was the icing on the cake for both queens.
“Personally, I love reading so getting kids involved in reading and a sport that I love is just a win-win situation,” Stapleford said.
“I also love reading and I think it’s a great idea to have the kids out here and bring us in to read,” Wainwright added. “It means a lot to be able to answer some of the questions that they have about stuff.”
