A Strong City man faces multiple charges after a high-speed chase from Chase County to Lyon County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to Flint Hills One Stop around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported domestic call.
"Upon arriving and while talking with the victim they noticed the suspect go by in the victim's vehicle. The Deputy then attempted to initiate a car stop on the vehicle, but the driver failed to pull over and increased speeds in an attempt to flee," the office stated. "Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist as the vehicle continued traveling east on US Highway 50 at high rates of speed. The vehicle came to a stop in Lyon County at mm340, and the driver was taken into custody."
The driver, 42-year-old Jeremiah Terry was confined to the Chase County Jail under the charges of Felony Flee & Elude, DWS, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Battery, Criminal Restraint, Criminal Deprivation of Property, and multiple traffic counts. Formal charges are pending through the Chase County Attorney's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.