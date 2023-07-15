Flint Hills Extension District Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Shandi Andres was recently honored with a Leader’s Award from the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences
According to a written release, Andres was awarded “for her passion and dedication to the Family and Consumer Science profession.”
She received the award at the annual conference in Baltimore from June 22 – 26.
“Her work with youth and community members as a Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Agent can be seen on the local level through her position with K-State Research and Extension in the Flint Hills District,” the release stated. “Shandi has served many leadership positions at the state level with the Kansas Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (KAFCS) and on the national level as a Co-Leader for the AAFCS Leadership Academy. Her leadership within the FCS profession was recognized at the Award’s reception in Baltimore during the event.”
