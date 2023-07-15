Screen Shot 2023-07-11 at 12.15.20 PM.png

L to R: Lori Myers, AAFCS Interim Executive Director; Shandi Andres; Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, AAFCS President.

 Courtesy photo

Flint Hills Extension District Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Shandi Andres was recently honored with a Leader’s Award from the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences

According to a written release, Andres was awarded “for her passion and dedication to the Family and Consumer Science profession.”

