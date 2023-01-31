The attorney for a Chase County shooting suspect wants almost any mention of his criminal record barred from his trial.
Fred Meier filed a motion Tuesday on behalf of Eric McClure, who's charged with firing at an SUV and wounding a passenger last May.
“Unless required to prove a material fact, such as an element of crimes, such a discussion before the jury is unduly prejudicial,” Meier wrote in his motion.
One of the three counts against McClure is “criminal possession of a weapon by a felon,” with the felony committed within the past 10 years.
McClure, 39, also is charged with operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device. That device, better known as a car breathalyzer, normally is not required without some kind of drunk driving offense.
The main charge against the Milford man is aggravated battery. Authorities say McClure opened fire along K-150, slightly wounding Erik Miranda-Reyes.
Meier filed his paperwork after a pretrial hearing before District Judge Laura Miser Monday. It may be addressed at another conference Monday, February 13. McClure's trial is scheduled for Wednesday, February 22.
Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen has submitted a list of potential witnesses which includes former Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper, as well as the alleged victim.
McClure originally faced three aggravated assault charges, one for each of the other men in the SUV. But those three have been dismissed.
McClure is free on bond pending his trial.
