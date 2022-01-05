The Emporia Senior Center is closed temporarily due to a confirmed exposure to COVID-19.
Executive director Ian Boyd said, right now, the plan is to reopen the center on Jan. 18.
As of Monday, Lyon County was reporting 283 active cases of the novel coronavirus. At that time, 147 new cases were reported along with 95 recoveries. Nearly 100 deaths have been confirmed, with 97 listed and another two deaths pending review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.