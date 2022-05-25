A Milford man accused of firing at a passing car and wounding a passenger in Chase County will face six criminal counts
Chase County court records show Eric McClure, 38, faces three counts of aggravated assault, as well as aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm and circumvention of an ignition interlock device.
The counts match what was suggested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation when it announced McClure's arrest last week.
A complaint filed by Chase County Attorney William Halvorsen reveals for the first time who was wounded along K-150 Friday, May 13.
It says Erik Miranda Reyes was shot “in the body.” He was treated for minor injuries and released from Newman Regional Health.
Authorities say four people were carpooling from Emporia to McPherson when McClure shot at their sport utility vehicle them with a nine-millimeter handgun.
The complaint says McClure should not have possessed the gun because of a prior felony conviction in Leavenworth Monty.
The KBI reported McClure was found unconscious in a creek near the shooting scene. He spent several days in the hospital in Emporia, and now is in the Chase County Detention Center.
A preliminary hearing for McClure is scheduled for Thursday, June 23..
