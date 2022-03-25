Unemployment in Lyon County held steady in February, according to state data updated Friday.
The Kansas Department of Labor showed the rate remained at 2.5%. after growing from 1.9% in December 2021. The number of unemployed workers increased by three to 427.
Chase County's rate dropped slightly in February, from 2.1% to 1.9%. That computes to 26 workers without jobs, compared with 28 in January.
The state's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 2.5%, as Kansas added 6,900 jobs.
The areas with the strongest job growth in February were in administrative and supervisory positions, arts, entertainment and recreation. The biggest declines were in real estate and state government jobs.
