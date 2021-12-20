Gas prices are stable in the Emporia area, as another busy driving season begins.
AAA reported Monday morning that the average price of regular unleaded in Lyon County is $2.99 per gallon. The average in Chase County is $2.98, although rounding makes the price gap look wider.
The prices in both counties have dropped by one cent in the last 10 days, even though the state average has increased by three cents to $2.99.
A price slide which began with news of the omicron variant of coronavirus is reversing, because crude oil prices went up last week. But crude oil futures were down five percent in Monday morning trading, at about $67 a barrel.
