The effort to make Emporia a “green city” has reached a significant moment for one company.
“This is the first one that we've done with a manufacturer like this,” Sarah Harbaugh of Green Dot Bioplastics said Thursday.
Green Dot announced this week that it is helping Mayco International repurpose fiber scrap. While Mayco might not sound familiar, it's a leading company in creating the interiors and exteriors of cars.
“As a tier one auto supplier, they have a lot of scrap in various portions of their process,” Harbaugh said. So the goal is to reduce the amount of waste Mayco sends to landfills .
“We take all sorts of natural fillers and fibers and compound them into plastics.” Harbaugh said. The proper name for it is Natural Fiber Reinforced Plastic. But sorting out those items from others to create Terratek plastics can be a challenge.
“If it's an injection molding application, there would be presumably runners and screws that would be collected and reground back into the process,” Harbaugh said.
“Depending on what the waste stream is, that process can be extremely complicated in some areas and can be simpler in others,” Harbaugh added. “I think this one was more middle-of-the-road.”
Mayco is a major company, boasting of more than 7,000 employees working at 43 locations in nine countries. Its work can be found in BMWs and Jeeps, among other automotive models.
The new partnership adds to the growth of Green Dot, which began in Emporia more than 10 years ago. Harbaugh said an expansion of its Emporia complex which was announced during the summer is practically complete.
“We'll take delivery of our new equipment in the next month or two,” she added.
And that will mean staff growth. Harbaugh said new employees will be added at the headquarters in Emporia, a manufacturing plant in Onaga and a development laboratory in Ottawa.
Green Dot and Mayco plan to explain their partnership work at the Composite and Advanced Materials Expo trade show in Dallas in two weeks. Harbaugh did not disclose financial details of their agreement.
