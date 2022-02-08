Kansas Gas Service plans to issue special bonds to pay the costs of last winter's record-breaking cold wave. Yet customer rates still will go up.
The Kansas Corporation Commission announced a settlement Tuesday for how the utility can recover $366 million lost due to the Presidents Day deep freeze, when the temperature fell as low as 17 below zero in Emporia and 21 below in Cottonwood Falls.
KGS will seek Securitized Utility Tariff Bonds at the lowest possible rate, a KCC statement said. The commission then will review the offers that the utility receives, so the impact on customers is minimal.
“The exact dollar amount KGS customers will see on their monthly bills, or the length of the payment period, is unknown,” the statement said. That's because the bond process could take six to eight months.
But the KCC estimates rates could go up “anywhere from $5 to $7 per month for a period of five to 10 years.”
The settlement also requires KGS to present a plan for helping low-income customers by the end of the year.
Next week will mark one year since the “polar vortex” struck the plains states, taking as many as 23 lives. National Weather Service data shows Emporia Municipal Airport had record lows four nights in a row, and the Emporia area had the sixth-coldest February on record.
The KCC noted that federal and state investigations of possible natural gas market manipulation are still in progress. If KGS receives any money from those investigations, it is required to pass that on to customers in savings on their bills.
