The Emporia Public Library will receive a large grant from a corporate foundation known for small prices.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Thursday that the library is one of 15 libraries, schools and nonprofits across Kansas to share about $65,000 in grants. Emporia's portion is $2,699.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation believes everyone should have access to programs that help strengthen reading and build critical literacy skills, and teachers should have the tools needed for quality classroom instruction,” foundation executive director Denine Torr said in a statement.
The foundation estimates more than 6,200 individuals across Kansas will receive a positive impact from the grants for adult, family and summer literacy programs. There was no breakdown on how many people in Emporia will benefit.
Thursday's announcement was part of a larger award of nearly $8.2 million nationwide.
The foundation provides grants “within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores,” its website states. It awarded a $2,000 grant to Olpe Elementary School last October.
