Francisco Bustos doesn’t want to clean up your trash. He wants to clean the container where you put your trash.
“I think it started in the U.K., and they were very successful doing it,” Bustos said of his idea. “It’s very popular in Florida and California.”
Bustos is launching Emporia Bin Cleaning, offering high-pressure treatment of trash bins. He said both large business dumpsters and home totes can benefit from it.
“I go to your home, curbside, and wash your dirty trash bins out with a pressure washer,” he explained Thursday. “We’ll sanitize and deodorize them for you.”
Bustos believes restaurants especially could benefit from his service. He said they can have “pretty nasty” dumpsters.
“It helps with the smell, as well as keeping animals away from your business, as well as insects and flies,” he said. Emporia Bin Cleaning would clean the “staging area” around the dumpster as well.
Some homeowner associations require trash and recycling totes to be kept inside. Bustos said his service will make sure they’re clean in garages.
Bustos patiently waited for this moment. He had hoped to launch his own business over the past two years, but the coronavirus got in the way.
“It’s my first little venture,” the Emporia State University graduate called it. ”I want to see if I can make something grow out of something that I saw a need for.”
But as if to show there’s no perfect time to start a business, last week’s Gross Domestic Product report indicated the U.S. technically is now in a recession. That’s why Bustos is starting slowly.
“I work for Michelin, right here in town,” he said. Bustos is a supervisor there. “It’s going to be done on my off time, during my days off.”
But Bustos thinks the economy is in a “better position” to start a business now. So he’s organizing his supplies and getting a mobile cleaning trailer built, with hopes to get things rolling in a couple of weeks.
“Hopefully I don’t wind up negative in my investment,” Bustos said.
Bustos plans to have a website for his business, but it’s not online yet. It will be EmporiaBinCleaning.com. In the meantime, his business is on Facebook.
Bustos hopes to build a customer base by charging a one-time fee for home cleaning at first, while offering quotes for business clients.
“Maybe it will help some of those dirty bins all over town,” he said.
