Erren Harter will join the Emporia City Commission following a majority vote of 3-1 Wednesday afternoon.
Harter replaces Rob Gilligan, who resigned on March 16 from his seat. Gilligan was tapped to take on the role of president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce in Missouri. He takes over that position April 11.
Harter said he was ready to get to work and was looking to learning the ins and outs of local government.
"I've been the plenty of city commission meetings over the years for various things, but to learn the ins and outs of how the city works and how we can better everything in the community and increase amenities and attract new people to come to town, it'll be very interesting to find that all out," he said.
Harter said there are several important issues facing Emporia right now, including affordable housing, and business development and expansion.
"There's obviously some areas in town that can be rebuilt, but there also needs to be some public/private utilization of existing grounds and new grounds in order to build the right type of housing," Harter said after the meeting. "I think most of that needs to be done in existing city limits, so we don't sprawl ourselves out too much."
Harter is a native of Emporia and works as the promotions manager at KVOE. He said he had been encouraged to run for the city commission during the last election cycle but ultimately declined. When Gilligan resigned, he was again encouraged to put his name in the hat. He was one of nine residents to apply.
Harter will be sworn into the city commission on April 13.
(1) comment
Aaron will do a gray job
