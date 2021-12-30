It appears 2021 will end with local gas prices below $3 a gallon, but still much higher than when the year began.
AAA reported Thursday that the average price for regular unleaded gas in Lyon County is $2.98 a gallon. It’s $2.97 in Chase County and $2.95 in Greenwood County.
The price went above the $3 mark in mid-October, as crude oil prices increased around the world. A slow decline occurred in recent weeks, but AAA notes a major refinery caught fire and went offline last week in southeast Texas.
The current average gas price across Kansas is $2.97, according to AAA. That’s up from $2.02 at the end of 2020, a year when prices collapsed due to the coronavirus.
West Texas crude traded in the range of $76 per barrel Thursday morning.
