You may be counting down to Jan. 1. But the developer of a travel plaza on the west side of Emporia is focused a bit beyond that.
“We’re going to break ground in about 30 days,” Johnny Brown of Brown Stone 3 Development in Topeka said Monday.
That statement means Brown and builders are happy to see the prices of construction materials drop. They spiked during the fall due to supply chain backlogs, with Brown saying in early December that steel had jumped 140%.
“They are starting to come down dramatically now,” Brown said.
A commercial realty sign was posted on the site of the travel plaza Monday. That’s not a sign of trouble, Brown said.
“We have several lots sold, but we want him to bring retailers onto the site,” Brown explained.
Brown said two more familiar names in the food industry have committed to locations in the travel plaza. He already revealed the food court will include Popeye’s Fried Chicken.
Brown described the grounds near the U.S. 50 roundabout and Graphic Arts Road as “pad site ready.”
“We’re ready to start putting down concrete to put the buildings on,” Brown said.
A firm based in Houston is overseeing the travel plaza. The area also will include an RV park and a hotel. Brown indicated further announcements about tenants may come around Saturday, Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.