Gasoline prices in the Emporia area are down a little, but not a lot.
AAA's daily survey showed Lyon County had an average price of $3.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas Monday. That's one cent lower than The Gazette's last check on Sunday. April 3.
The average in Chase County has stayed unchanged for a few weeks, at $3.77.
But Greenwood County's average has dropped seven cents to $3.71. And the price has dropped to the $3.55 range in El Dorado and Wichita.
There's evidence across Kansas that President Biden's decision to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is starting to lower prices. The statewide average is $3.68 a gallon, down 14 cents from a month ago.
The average price for diesel fuel statewide is down seven cents from last week to $4.69. That's still slightly above the mid-March average.
Crude oil prices are driving the market, as they often do. West Texas Intermediate crude paused for the weekend at $98.26 a barrel, then opened with a $4 drop Monday.
