A project that once had lines in the street in downtown Emporia still has strong interest now.
“There’s never enough spots for people,” Casey Woods of Emporia Main Street said.
Woods’s office held its annual veterans’ lottery Friday, July 1. The 23 military vets selected will be displayed on banners around Emporia this fall.
As with any lottery drawing on TV, Woods said the EMS event ended with “people really excited and those that are less so.”
“We still have a tremendous backlog of those who want banners,” Woods said. “That list grows every year.”
Families of the selected veterans now have until Friday to submit photos to the EMS office, so the banners can be prepared.
“Usually they go up in mid-October,” Woods said. Barring bad weather or any emergencies, the banners with veterans’ photos will be displayed during Emporia’s Veterans Day activities around Friday, November 11.
“We’ll see them come down as Christmas decorations go up in the downtown area,” Woods added.
