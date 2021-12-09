Iron is an important nutrient. But the wrong kind of iron may be inside some Dillons baked goods, so they're being recalled.
The parent company of Dillons announced Country Oven pastries and cakes may contain metal fragments, traced to the starch. The items were sold in Kansas and 29 other states.
The Food Safety News website says the products range from cinnamon rolls and bowtie danish to many flavors of round and sliced cakes
The Dillons website does not mention the problem in its “recall alerts” list.
People who purchased the items should throw them out or return them to stores for a refund.
