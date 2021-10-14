Emporia State University will open the latest feature of its School of Business Thursday afternoon. And the Chamber of Commerce is tagging along.
The ribbon on the Bobbie & Steve Sauder Center for Entrepreneurial Development will be cut at 4:30 p.m. The center will be part of the Business School inside Cremer Hall.
The Emporia Area Chamber and Visit Emporia will hold a “Business After Hours” event after the ribbon-cutting. A $5 donation is requested at the door from regular Chamber members, spouses and their guests. The donation for non-members will be $8.
Entrepreneur, Premier, Keystone, and Executive members of the chamber should bring their lime green passes for admission. Don't forget a mask as well; ESU requires them inside all buildings.
