A man was sent home after reportedly receiving a "minor shock" at Fanestil Meats' construction site west of Emporia.
"An electrical contractor received a minor shock at Fanestil Meats' new plant construction site," a spokesperson for Fanestil Meats told The Gazette Thursday. "He was treated and released on-site to return to work. The general contractor sent him home for the day."
First responders were called to 4800 W. U.S. 50 around 9:25 a.m. Initial unconfirmed reports indicated a man was electrocuted and fell at least 15 feet.
A LifeSave helicopter was on stand-by at Newman Regional Health.
Fanestil's is completing construction on its new processing plant, adding to its retail store. Owner Dan Smoots told the Gazette earlier this month that they hope to open the plant in late October.
