Rendering of new Fanestil Meats plan

An architect’s rendering of the planned new Fanestil Meats production facility, attached to its retail store on West U.S. 50. Construction began in October 2021.

 Submitted art

A man was sent home after reportedly receiving a "minor shock" at Fanestil Meats' construction site west of Emporia. 

"An electrical contractor received a minor shock at Fanestil Meats' new plant construction site," a spokesperson for Fanestil Meats told The Gazette Thursday. "He was treated and released on-site to return to work. The general contractor sent him home for the day." 

