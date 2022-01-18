The past year was a strong one for Emporia real estate, as home sales jumped nearly 15%.
Final totals from the Sunflower Association of Realtors show 550 homes were sold in 2021 in the Emporia area, which includes Lyon County and some surrounding communities. The 2020 total was 479.
December sales were even stronger, with 54 homes changing hands. That was up 28.6% from 2020, and the third-strongest sales month of the year.
The average sale price in the Emporia area last year was $153,913, up $12,542 from 2020. The most expensive home on the market was listed for $648,000.
The typical home was on the market 31 days. A quick turnaround left agents with only a one-month supply of homes to sell.
That last number is a concern to some Emporia city officials, who want new affordable housing built. The city commission will consider a proposal Wednesday for a new housing development in the area of Sodens Road and South Exchange Street.
