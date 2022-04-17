If spikes in gas prices made local drivers freeze in their tracks, a slow thaw may be underway now.
AAA reported Sunday that the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Lyon County is $3.75 per gallon. That's a decline of four cents from last Monday.
But Chase County's prices aren't budging. The average there has been $3.77 for several weeks. Greenwood County had a one cent drop from last week, to a rounded $3.70.
The average gas price across Kansas dropped two cents in a week, to $3.66 But diesel fuel went up slightly to a rounded $4.70.
Crude oil prices went up in the last week, despite efforts by several national governments to release oil from reserve stockpiles. West Texas Intermediate stopped trading for the weekend at $107 per barrel.
Bloomberg News reported Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration is dramatically curtailing U.S. public land available for new oil and gas development, as it restarts leasing with new environmental protections.
AAA reported the lowest prices in Kansas Sunday were in major metropolitan areas, such as Butler, Johnson, Leavenworth and Sedgwick Counties.
