Small Business Saturday may be a distant memory. But Emporia Main Street still has big promotions ahead, including one for people considered “frontline” workers.
“It’s not necessarily a donation,” Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz said Tuesday. “It’s really a gift that you’re giving to either a teacher or someone in your school, or someone who’s working at Newman Regional Health.”
The focus on those groups began last year, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Buchholz said it was designed to help many students who had to attend school virtually.
“Put a little note in there, and we at Main Street would actually deliver them.” Buchholz said.
The organization wound up delivering several hundred certificates. So it’s back, and it’s bigger.
“Last year, we really did USD 253,” Buchholz explained. “This year, we have included Sacred Heart, Sacred Heart Child Care Center, Lord’’s Lambs Preschool and Emporia Christian School.”
Other schools could be added in the future. Buchholz said it depends on them committing to a “partnership” to help distribute the certificates.
Requests for teachers should be submitted to Emporia Main Street by Thursday, Dec. 16. The deadline for NRH “Healthcare Hero” gifts is Tuesday, December 21.
“We have had a lot of gift certificates sold throughout the year, Buchholz said. The sales increase from Oct. on.
People can order them in $5 increments through the Emporia Main Street website, by clicking on the apple or N logos.
“Our design committee works early on in the year to identify a landmark building feature of Emporia that we would like to capture,” Buchholz said.
The series of ornaments showing landmarks began several years. Buchholz said it’s hard each year to choose one.
“We have a lot of really neat buildings and landmarks,” she said. “The Kress Center is such a beautiful building in downtown Emporia.” It comes with a story card explaining its history.
