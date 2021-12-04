Johnny Brown wants work on a new travel plaza in west Emporia to move faster. But at the moment, he’s frustrated.
“The clients that bought the property have got to wait until the cost of goods goes down,” Brown, the president and CEO of Brown Stone 3 Development, said Thursday. “It’s just ridiculous how they’ve gone up.”
Brown told The Gazette in January that work on the project near the U.S. Highway 50 roundabout had been underway for a month. Almost one year later, he has a list of reasons why things have slowed.
“Wood is up 80%. Steel is up 140%,” Brown said. “Nobody’s going to build anything until prices come down.”
Brown blames a combination of the coronavirus pandemic and worldwide supply chain issues for that.
“When you order a pre-engineered building, the steel is 25 - 30 weeks out,” Brown said. “What it’s done to the cost of products is absolutely ludicrous.”
The plaza site had activity this week. Brown explained workers installed in the last sanitary sewers. But for now, little more can be done until the price of steel buildings return more in line with client budgets.
“You’re going to see, probably, the first quarter of 2022, the buildings going up,” Brown said. “That’s the motel and the travel plaza.”
Construction on the plaza was scheduled to start in September, Brown noted. Brown Stone 3 projects in Gardner and Hays are stalled as well.
But something which doesn’t require as much steel can move forward — the RV park on the land south of the U.S. Highway 50 roundabout. Brown told The Gazette last year that the RV park will be “very upscale” and will include cabanas and a pool.
“We’ll start putting that in in about 30 days, weather permitting,” Brown said.
Contracts for a 33.70-acre tract of land located just south of the US Highway 50 roundabout near Graphic Arts Road were signed in Feb. 2020. Brown said five parcels have been sold on the travel plaza site. A pizza restaurant and Popeye’s Fried Chicken have been promised there, as well as a hotel.
“The people who bought the land are very anxious to get started,” he said. “The only people that are happy are the bankers, because we keep paying interest.”
