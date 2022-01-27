A famous name in power tools is recalling thousands of corded chain saws.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission warned Wednesday that DeWalt DWCS600 saws could turn on simply by being plugged in, even if the power switch is in the off position. The saws also could keep running after users turn them off.
The chain saws were sold between June and November of last year. They have date codes on them between “2021 23-H5” and “2021 40-H5.”
No injuries have been reported from the saws so far.
DeWalt will replace the saws at no charge. To receive a pre-paid label to ship them to the company, call 855-474-5875 during business hours or email recalls@sbdinc.com .
