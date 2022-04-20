A public celebration is planned for the Emporia couple named Kansas Small Business Persons of the Year.
The Small Business Administration office in Wichita announced Wednesday that Dan and Janeice Smoots of Fanestil Meats will be honored Wednesday, May 11.
An “SBA Small Business Week Award” reception will take place from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the Bowyer Community Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
The Smoots learned two weeks ago that they were this year's Kansas honorees. The SBA says they've owned Fanestil Meats for close to 25 years. The company is marking its 80th anniversary this year.
The Kiwanis Club of Emporia will co-host the reception.
