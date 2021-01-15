After receiving questions about what happened to Spic 'N Span on 915 Commercial St., The Gazette went out to investigate.
Spic 'N Span is not closed, the business moved locations to 317 W 6th Ave. on Jan. 4.
"My landlord sold the building," said owner Julia Buckridge. "So, I needed to move."
The new landlord took effect of the property on Commercial Street on Jan. 1, so Buckridge took advantage of the holidays to spend time moving.
"Moving a business is not pleasant," she said. "It is very time consuming."
Fortunately, regular customers are okay with the move.
She explained that the parking at the new location is not the greatest, but parking is available.
"As long as I am still open for business, that is the best thing," Buckridge said.
Spic 'N Span is still open 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. and from noon - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 317 W. 6th Ave.
