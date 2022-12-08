Kansas will obtain nearly $10 million in a legal settlement with a major manufacturer of vaping products.
“Kansas is expected to receive more than $9.9 million as part of the $438.5 million settlement between JUUL and 32 states and Puerto Rico,” a statement from Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday. “The money will be paid over six to 10 years.”
Attorneys General in a majority of states accused JUUL Labs of marketing e-cigarettes to minors, even though they could not legally purchase them.
“JUUL relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples,” Schmidt's office said.
The company also was accused of selling products with nicotine, but not making that ingredient clear in its packaging.
Vaping products are not banned under the settlement. But JUUL agreed to change its marketing to focus on adults, with age verification for all sales and limits on how many e-cigarettes can be purchased at one time.
JUUL also reached a settlement of more than 5,000 lawsuits blaming the company for a youth vaping epidemic.
As part of the accord, the embattled e-cigarette maker isn’t allowed to immediately disclose the settlement amount, the company said in a statement, adding that the accord will be funded with an equity investment.
“These settlements represent a major step toward strengthening Juul Labs’ operations and securing the company’s path forward to fulfill its mission to transition adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes while combating underage use,” according to the statement.
The sprawling JUUL litigation in San Francisco federal court included about 3,234 personal injury suits and more than 1,313 complaints brought by government entities and native Indian tribes, in addition to a proposed class-action fight, according to a recent court filing.
JUUL is grappling with declining sales stemming from restrictions on flavored vape products by the Food and Drug Administration and health officials calling for increased warnings on the health effects of vaping.
