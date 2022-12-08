Kansas will obtain nearly $10 million in a legal settlement with a major manufacturer of vaping products.

“Kansas is expected to receive more than $9.9 million as part of the $438.5 million settlement between JUUL and 32 states and Puerto Rico,” a statement from Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday. “The money will be paid over six to 10 years.”

