Dr. Steven Haught’s 12-year dream requires a loan. A big loan.
“If you can find me a banker who would lend a project $15-18 million in Kansas, or in Emporia specifically, we would have the project moving forward,” Haught said Thursday.
That project is the planned “Historic Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center,” at the site of the old Emporia High School on West Sixth Avenue. People asked The Gazette whatever happened to that idea.
A series of unexpected issues have kept it lingering for years.
“We’re a long way from giving one of those rosy press releases,” the investor and orthodontist said.
The Facebook page for the project promises “86 hotel rooms, a large ballroom with seating capacity of 400, an auditorium with stage with seating capacity of 400, 4 breakout rooms that can seat up to 70 per room, executive board room, exercise facility, breakfast area and bar.”
But it also says everything would be completed “in the fall of 2014,” which was the high school’s centennial. That didn’t happen. And nothing new has been posted on that page since July 2015.
“People who loan money for these projects would like to have things that they just know are going to be a sure bet and turn a good profit,” Haught explained.
Haught and his team purchased the two old Lowther School buildings around 2010, when the Emporia School District decided to put them on sale.
“South is successful and operational — a good use of a great building,” Haught said. But the north building remains in limbo.
Haught’s current vision for it includes apartments, as well as the hotel and conference center. But he admits the coronavirus pandemic made it all “a much harder sell” for investors over the last couple of years.
It also hasn’t helped that two major supporters of the development have died. First principal co-owner John Mallon died in October 2017.
“We were just about ready to put the deal together, and that happened,” Haught recalled.
Then businessman Fred Spellman died last November, in what Haught called another blow to the process. That leaves Haught, who calls himself “seriously old,” and John Mallon’s son Justin to lead the project.
“The good news is that other people in Emporia are trying to help us move forward,” Haught said. They include the staff of Emporia Main Street
Haught arranged an agreement with Choice Hotels to have the Breckenridge Hotel take the Ascend brand. His team also has historic tax credits in order through the National Park Service.
Haught predicted to The Gazette in May 2016 that there would be “mints on the pillow in ‘17.” That speaks to his optimism about his dream. And it’s still there.
“We have all of that ready to go. We just need to find a lender who has the appetite for that sort of stretch,” he said. “And that’s a big stretch.”
