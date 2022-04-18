Mishandling a hot glue gun can be dangerous. A malfunctioning glue gun can be even worse. So one brand of gun is under a recall.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports Crafter's Square Glue Guns sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores should be unplugged and no longer used.
The guns are blamed for at least seven electrical problems, including four fires and one report of skin irritation.
The items were sold at Dollar Tree from August 2020 to February of this year, and at Family Dollar for the first two months of this year. They have XY-15302 on the label above the handle.
People who own the glue guns should return them to stores for a full refund. They also were sold through DollarTree.com, and online customers will be contacted directly.
