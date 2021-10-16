Flint Hills Technical College hosted the Wichita State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research and local business and government leaders for the Emporia Economic Outlook Conference on Friday.
A variety of speakers touched on topics such as the state economic index and state economic outlook, but the conference also narrow its focus toward local issues.
One such topic was the housing situation in Lyon County, which was addressed by a panel consisting of Jamie Sauder of Coldwell Banker, Jeff Williams of EK Real Estate and Brian DeWitt of ESB Financial.
The panel addressed the recent increase in housing prices and decrease in housing inventory. Sauder said that whereas previously price increases were about 5% annually, recently those have been closer to 11-12%, “which is probably not sustainable.”
“We’re seeing some homes in some areas of town that are selling for prices that I can’t fathom,” he said.
But that hasn’t stopped people from snatching up homes when they become available.
Williams said he has worked with buyers who passed on homes last year but haven't been able to find anything better this year. In fact, they now wish they hadn't passed up the opportunities they had in 2020.
“It isn’t going to be any better next year is the unfortunate truth of all that,” he said.
Sauder added that the housing market is such that the slightest hesitation in pulling the trigger on a housing purchase can lead to a missed opportunity.
“One of the things we need to prepare the buyers for, we need to let them know that you’re going to get one chance to look at it,” Sauder said. “If you think you’re going to go home and sleep on it, you’re not going to be sleeping in it. You can take our word for it or not, but if you don’t offer and offer right now and offer full price and have favorable terms to the seller, you’re not going to get it. That’s the grim reality of it.”
Williams added that this has caused some homebuyers to rush the process, fearing that if they have all the inspections done, for example, their offer might be rejected.
“Even though they may get the house, when reality hits afterwards that the electric’s bad or the roof’s bad or those type of things, that’s not good customer service and it’s not good for them,” he said. “That’s the thing that we’re dealing with right now.”
Sauder said that there should be a focus on renovating already built homes and infilling vacant lots rather than just developing a bunch of new neighborhoods to avoid sprawling beyond what the city’s decreasing population can inhabit. In order to do that, he said that the rise in material costs will require the city to invest in those renovation and infilling projects.
“I think the city is going to have to start investing real dollars into the construction process and development process through a variety of different ways,” he said.
He pointed to the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District projects as examples of how it has already done this and can continue to do so.
Williams and Sauder agreed that in order to create more opportunities for affordable housing, there needs to be more competition in the housing development market, which will drive down prices.
Local update
Emporia State University Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Economics Bekah Selby discussed local trends in Lyon County.
She reported that the construction and manufacturing fields had grown significantly in 2020 while the leisure and hospitality fields had shrunk. She also said that Lyon County did not experience as severe of an unemployment crisis during the pandemic because the major employment fields in the area were less affected.
While retail sales plummeted during the pandemic, she said that not only had it returned to where it had been before, but even surpassed it significantly.
“We’re kind of making up — this is my guess — for missed opportunities of buying things,” she said.
She also compared Lyon County’s census numbers in 2020 to what they had been in 2010. She said that the county’s 2020 population of 32,179 was a 4.5% drop from 2010 and that surrounding counties experienced similar or even greater decreases in population.
If the county continues that trend, its population will slide to 21,637 by the year 2070, with the population of prime-age workers (20-64) shrinking as people leave more rural areas to migrate for jobs in urban areas, she said.
Selby encouraged those in attendance to consider what they can do in their sphere of influence to interrupt this trend.
“You are the business leaders and the government leaders and all of the main leaders in our community, and you are the ones that will have the biggest impact on the future of Emporia,” she said.
