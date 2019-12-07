With an aggressive fundraising campaign nearing completion, Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanine McKenna is ready to light the fuse on Ignite Emporia.
Ignite Emporia is a five-year strategic plan designed to focus on workforce development, housing development and revitalization, business retention and community development. The plan is being spearheaded by a campaign committee of more than 50 business and community leaders from different sectors, all with a common goal of strengthening Emporia and the surrounding community.
The initiative officially launched in May with a $1.6 million fundraising goal, and McKenna said the chamber had long discussed what needs were not being met within the community and how they could do better.
"For the past several years, we have really been trying to step back and say, 'What are we doing to meet the needs of our businesses? Of all of our businesses?'" McKenna said. "We have our one-person, sole-proprietor-owned businesses as members up to our largest employers, and they each have different needs. We really wanted to find out from the members themselves, 'How can we best serve you? What are you thinking about, and what do we need to be addressing?'"
With different organizations and entities in town separately trying to address certain needs,
Last year, the chamber pulled the trigger on a more aggressive approach and hired Opportunity Funding — a group that has worked with other chambers on fundraising campaigns around the region — to conduct a confidential feasibility study of 58 business and community leaders.
Overwhelmingly, businesses identified a need to address workforce development and housing as the top two issues facing the area. A need to focus on business retention — for businesses of all sizes, not just the large industries — and improve community development and marketing was also identified.
The chamber has already started an internal restructuring in order to meet these needs, and McKenna hopes to hire a director for the Ignite Emporia program by January.
"They will be starting with their boots on the pavement," she said. "There's a lot of excitement surrounding this."
Workforce development
Overwhelmingly identified as the most important need, McKenna said Ignite Emporia's workforce development strategy involves recruiting and retaining skilled talent by working closely with local schools. The idea, she said, is to better connect students with opportunities with local employers and businesses.
"As students are taking tests like Xello, which they do in middle school, that sort of piques their interests — 'I like working with my hands' or 'I like numbers' or 'I like working with people' — whatever it is, we can hopefully put together some shadowing opportunities for them to explore," McKenna said. "What is it about working with your hands that you enjoy? Is it mechanics? Is it construction? What is it working with people? Is it in something more related to health care?"
McKenna said the shadowing opportunities, offered by partnering employers and businesses, would give students a chance to explore various career opportunities. Once they identified something they enjoyed, internship opportunities would become available.
"If they really find their fit and their niche with a business, then that business has a huge opportunity to say, 'We want to help you get the education you need to become this,'" McKenna said. "We want them to do that. The business would invest in that student, and the student would then, in return, have a career."
McKenna said the chamber has started gathering a list of career opportunities in the area, including salary and required education. It's a massive undertaking, she said, and a list that will need to be continually updated. But it will serve a great purpose.
"One of the things you hear so often is, 'There's no opportunity here,'" she said. "And there is a lot of opportunity here."
Housing development
With a stronger workforce comes the need for quality housing.
"We want to focus on workforce housing — those homes in that $100,000 - $200,000 range," McKenna said. "We have some nice developments for the higher-end homes and we have some nice developments for rentals, but there is a gap within that $100,000 - $200,000 range, and we have an older housing stock."
A private investor has stepped up to fund a housing study, the results of which will open up the community to more grant opportunities in the future.
"The housing study is going to help us identify what that gap is, what is the need of how many, and also, what kind of home can you build or develop or rehab and keep it in that price range?" McKenna said. "We want to be realistic when we're looking at it. The city has done a great job; they've done some internal studies which has helped them on some state grants, so I don't want them to be criticized, because they've done a great job. In order to get some of those federal grants, we need to have a formalized housing study done, and that is something that has been on the city's goals, so we're helping assist. This is a great private-public partnership."
McKenna said Ignite Emporia has identified the opportunity to partner with the Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity — a group which is able to build homes much cheaper than many contractors — by giving the group seed money to build a second home during the year. Habitat for Humanity's model uses the mortgage from the current build to fund its next project. Additionally, Ignite Emporia could help Habitat for Humanity revitalize neighborhoods through sponsoring the "Brush with Kindness" program.
"They are wanting to expand what they are doing, and they can build a home much more affordably with their plan," she said. "They want to do more and we want to help them do more."
McKenna said the program would also help expand on the City of Emporia's infill housing development program, which already identifies and demolishes blighted homes to build new.
Business retention and marketing
McKenna said Ignite Emporia will enable the chamber to assist businesses of all sizes within the community by connecting them to the resources they need. Those resources could be based in project assistance, advocating for business needs or providing information.
The strategy also includes conducting regular, confidential, business retention interviews — much like the ones conducted by Opportunity Funding. McKenna said it was discovered that businesses felt that was something in which the chamber had been lacking, that personalized one-on-one attention.
With marketing, McKenna said Ignite Emporia includes plans for a one-stop "portal" about local businesses that will connect users to information on the workforce, marketing, housing and more.
"We already have the Relocation Guide magazine that we get great feedback on from companies that use it, but how do we expand on that?" she said. "How do we recruit someone's spouse? If we know those jobs, we know what's out there, we could help push those resumes to help that spouse find another career."
Many local businesses and industries are already on board.
Of the $1.6 million fundraising goal, $1.1 million has already been raised, with a majority of the funds coming from private investors. While early plans saw Ignite Emporia being 100 percent privately funded, McKenna said businesses made it clear they wanted to see local government support the initiative for more stability.
So far, the Lyon County Commission has pledged $150,000 over five years. The Emporia City Commission is in talks to provide a one-time, $30,000 payment, with an option to continue funding depending on the results.
McKenna said the excitement about Ignite Emporia is palpable, with businesses and business leaders excited about the future.
"We, as an organization, were only able to get businesses so far," McKenna said. "Now, we will be able to get them over the hump, and they are excited about that."
And it only works if everyone works together, she said.
"In my mind, this is a whole puzzle," McKenna said. "So, we've got all of these pieces that we're trying to fit together. When we get the director in — between the director and myself — we will really be going around and collecting those puzzle pieces and putting this puzzle together. It's going to be a true private-public partnership."
