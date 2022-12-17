Unemployment declined across the Emporia area in November.
The Kansas Department of Labor reported Friday that Lyon County had a 2.3% jobless rate last month, down from 2.4% in prior months this fall. The number of people out of work dropped by 22 to 393.
Separate numbers for the city of Emporia showed 2.2% joblessness, up from 1.7% in November 2021.
Greenwood County’s rate dropped from 2.2% in October to 2.0% in November, with 62 people looking for jobs. Chase County saw a decline from 2.3% to 1.8%, with 25 people out of work.
The statewide unemployment rate in November was 2.8%, which matched not only October but November 2021.
“There was little change in the labor force,” Labor Secretary Amber Shultz explained. The state’s economy had a decline of 400 workers.
Professional and business services had the biggest job growth in November, adding 1,800 workers. The leisure and hospitality fields lost 1,700 jobs.
The average Kansas worker had nominal earnings of $28.67 per hour in November, up 3.1% from a year ago.
