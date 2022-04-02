For the team at Fanestil Meats, the last few months have been about developing and deboning.
“The target date is the middle of September,” owner Dan Smoots said.
That’s when he hopes to move into a new processing facility, warehouse and retail store at 4700 W U.S. 50. Construction on the complex began last October.
“They’re ahead of schedule,” Smoots reported, after what he called a “really open winter” with around 10 days lost to bad weather.
The enclosing of the plant should begin next week. That should take around 60 days, Smoots said, then a crew will begin hanging refrigeration trays.
“There will be a period of time this summer when there will be three or four trades in here at the same time, putting in the finishing touches,” Smoots said.
Some projects in Emporia have been slowed by high prices for building materials, such as the planned travel plaza down U.S. 50. But Smoots said he locked in steel prices when he first planned the new plant in 2019.
“We made a couple of down payments” while bank complications delayed the work, Smoots said. But he estimates his approach saved the company 15-20% in costs.
While that price was fixed, the work of Smoots’s staff has changed in recent months. For one thing, they started deboning their own hams and chickens because suppliers lacked the staff to do it.
“We changed our business model literally overnight,” Smoots said.
He noted that flip allowed Fanestil to send ground chicken to suppliers, instead of the other way around. The result was expanded business and the need for more employees.
“Even though we have 100 employees, we’re small enough that we can still change on a dime and meet the needs of our customers,” Smoots said.
Those aren’t the only changes on Smoots’s mind these days. He said Fanestil is looking at a “couple of opportunities” for retail locations either in Kansas City, Topeka or Wichita.
And as for the products: why place a slice of bacon on top of your hamburger when you can mix it into the meat?
“We’ve got a little guy out here that’s been experimenting with it,” Smoots said, “putting our bacon ends and pieces that are left over after we make our bacon in it his hamburger.” It’s now offered at the Fanestil retail store.
Smoots called 2021 “the best year ever in the history of our company,” with business up 20%. “And ‘22’s going to be even better than that.” For him, giving up during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was not an option.
“We had to get some food out there for people,” Smoots said.
Wonderful news!
